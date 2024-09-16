Ravens DB Blasts Officials After Loss
Baltimore Ravens safety Eddie Jackson wasn't happy with the officials following Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at M&T Bank Stadium.
The Raiders overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half and were aided in the fourth quarter by a questionable pass interference penalty against Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens. On 3rd and goal from the 17-yard line, Gardner Minshew's pass for Davante Adams was incomplete, but the flag set the Raiders up at the one-yard line, Minshew got another chance and found Adams for a game-tying one-yard touchdown on the next play.
Baltimore went three-and-out on the next possession, which allowed the Raiders to take the lead Daniel Carlson 38-yard field goal with 27 seconds to play.
Based on his postgame comments when asked about the penalty, Jackson could soon be receiving a letter from the league in his mailbox.
"I'm not a ref or an official, but I feel like a couple of those were B.S. calls," Jackson said, per the team website. "But that's not my job. I'm a little biased ... In a situation like that, with the game on the line like that, that type of call (Jackson shrugs) like I said, I'm a player that's up to the official."
While the flag certainly helped Las Vegas, the Ravens have no one else to blame but themselves after blowing the fourth-quarter lead. Jackson finished the game with two total tackles.
The Ravens signed Jackson to a one-year, $1.5 million deal in July. The two-time Pro Bowler spent the first seven years of his career with the Chicago Bears but is now beginning a new journey in Baltimore.
The Ravens will look to avoid falling into an 0-3 hole next week on the road when they face off against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington.
