Ravens Named Landing Spot for Rival QB
The Baltimore Ravens certainly don't have any issues at quarterback. As a matter of fact, all but a handful of teams around the NFL envy their situation under center thanks to Lamar Jackson.
But could the Ravens actually be interested in bringing in another signal-caller this offseason? Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team seems to think so.
In a piece where Brooke listed the top potential destinations for Justin Fields, he included Baltimore, which certainly seems strange. However, Brooke feels that Fields may settle for a backup role with the Ravens in order to learn from Jackson.
"While Fields would likely never see the field, he'd have an opportunity to work side by side with arguably the best quarterback in the NFL right now, Lamar Jackson," Brooke wrote. "The potential three-time MVP has found out how to develop as a lethal passer without sacrificing his mobility, which is something that Fields could benefit from, especially with a coaching staff featuring offensive coordinator Todd Monken."
Of course, the question is whether or not Fields would want to continue serving in a reserve role at this point, as he just did that with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The 25-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Ohio State, was originally selected by the Chicago Bears with the 11th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.
He spent the first three years of his career with the Bears, but was unable to put together a consistent stretch of good football. As a result, Chicago traded him to the Steelers last March when it became obvious it was going to take Caleb Williams No. 1 overall.
Fields played in 10 games and made six starts with Pittsburgh in 2024, as he spent some time filling in for the injured Russell Wilson. During his time on the field this past year, he threw for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed for 289 yards and five scores.
