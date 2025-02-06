Ravens' Lamar Jackson Can Join Exclusive Club With Third MVP
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a truly special player, and almost no one will argue otherwise after this season.
Jackson, 28, put together the best season of his seven-year career in 2024, and one of the best ever for a quarterback. He threw for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns to just four interceptions, all the best marks of his starting career. Additionally, he continued to dominate on the ground with 915 yards and four touchdowns, becoming the all-time leader for rushing yards by a quarterback in the process.
After that incredible season, Jackson is up for his third MVP award, and is widely considered the favorite to win it. If he does, then he would join an elite an exclusive club.
Only six players have won at least three MVP awards in NFL history: Peyton Manning (five), Aaron Rodgers (four), Tom Brady, Jim Brown, Brett Favre and Johnny Unitas. If Jackson joins that group, then he would cement himself as one of the most talented quarterbacks to ever play the game.
Of course, that comes with the asterisk of Jackson not yet winning a Super Bowl. All of the aforementioned players have at least one Super Bowl (except for Brown but he won a championship in the pre-Super Bowl era), and many have multiple, Brady especially. Jackson, on the other hand, has yet to even play in one.
Jackson knows this fact all too well, and he's mentioned repeatedly how winning a title takes priority over individual accolades.
"If it [does] happen, it happens, [and] that'd be dope. Three times [winning it], but like you said, I'm not really focused on that," Jackson told reporters on Dec. 23. "That's never been my goal though. Even [with] the first or second one, [winning MVP has] never been my goal. I always want to finish with the championship, but I've been falling short.
"[I] got that accolade, but I still feel like the MVP is a team thing, though, because my teammates [are] helping me get that award, because I always say that I'm not the one catching the passes [or] blocking to help me get these passes off [and] stuff like that. That's [the] offensive line, tight ends, receivers [and] running backs. It's everybody, all of us included. I'm trying to win the championship. That's my biggest goal. That's been my goal ever since [I was] a little kid, but an MVP in the National Football League – that's dope. That is dope."
Nonetheless, it would definitely be an incredible accomplishment for the Ravens' franchise quarterback.
