Ravens Reveal Shocking Evaluation Tool
The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the more consistently-good teams throughout their entire history, in large part thanks to their savvy front office.
So, when someone in said front office details the evalutation process, it's sure to make some waves.
General manager Eric DeCosta did just that in an interview with The Ringer's Todd McShay, and revealed a very interesting detail in the process. Apparently, the Ravens use ratings from the "Madden NFL" video game series as part of their evaluation formula.
"A lot of other stuff that we use too. For instance, Madden ratings, who would ever think that an NFL team would use Madden ratings in one of their models? Well, we do, give them just a small piece of what we do." DeCosta said. "So we have these models that we use, and it spits out grades and values for players, and we use those. In some cases, you can look back and say 'You know what? The model is actually three percent better than our scouts' grades' in terms of predicting what a player's going to do."
It's quite funny that the Ravens of all teams use Madden ratings in their formula, considering news that broke just a few weeks earlier.
In December, The Athletic released a bombshell report on the troubling state of the New York Jets. In that article, one detail that stood out was that owner Woody Johnson reportedly shot down a trade for former Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy because his Madden rating wasn't high enough. Considering Jeudy just had 1,229 yards for the Cleveland Browns this season - and the Jets being, well, the Jets - Johnson and co. caught a lot of flack for that decision after the article went live.
Granted, DeCosta did say that Madden ratings are just a part of the evaluation, not the full process as was implied for the Jets. Still, it's funny to hear that both one of the league's best-run teams and one of the worst-run teams use the same metric.
It seems like it's working out for DeCosta and co., though, as the Ravens continue to be in the Super Bowl conversation year after year.
