Insider Shuts Down Ravens, Cooper Kupp Hope
A former Offensive Player of the Year rarely becomes available just three years after winning the award. When one does, though, one can only imagine the market for him.
On Monday night, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp announced on social media that the team would "be seeking a trade immeidately." Kupp, 31, posted one of the best seasons ever by a receiver in 2021, leading the league with 145 receptions, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, and he went on to win Super Bowl MVP afte that. He's not quite the same player he once was, but he's still a capable receiver many teams would love to have catching passes for them.
As such, it's no surprise that teams started lining up as potential suitors the moment the trade news broke.
The Baltimore Ravens are among the most popular trade destinations, but is it a likely one? Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, one of the leading Ravens reporters, believes it's a "long shot," but didn't rule it out entirely. In a hypothetical trade proposal, Zrebiec has the Ravens sending 2025 fourth and sixth-round picks to the Rams, who also retain some of Kupp's salary.
"The Ravens will need to add to their receiving corps this offseason with both their No. 3 receiver (Nelson Agholor) and No. 4 (Tylan Wallace) eligible for free agency. Quarterback Lamar Jackson loves working in the middle of the field, where Kupp is so dangerous. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta will also have as many as 11 draft picks to work with, so dealing two Day 3 selections for offensive help isn’t a difficult price to pay.
"The big question would be whether the Ravens can make the money work, and that’s certainly debatable. Still, they loved Kupp coming out of the 2017 draft and were disappointed when the Rams selected him five spots ahead of them in the third round. This could be a low-cost, better-later-than-never addition."
As Zrebiec says, the financial aspect is what will really make or break any potential Kupp trade. His new team would owe him $20 million in 2025 and $19.85 million in 2026, unless the Rams agree to retain some of his salary or the new team renegotiates the deal. That's asking a lot of the Ravens, who don't have a lot of cap space to work with.
Kupp could absolutely make an impact in Baltimore, but right now, the cap situation seems like a tall hurdle to overcome.
