Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry Lose OPOY Award
The Baltimore Ravens have fallen short of one of the big awards at the 2025 NFL Honors ceremony in New Orleans.
Both Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry were nominated for the league's Offensive Player of the Year Award with Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase, but Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley came out on top.
Barkley ran the ball 345 times during the season, amassing 2,005 rushing yards, which led the NFL. Henry came in a close second with 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Barkley was able to do all of this after signing a contract with the Eagles over the offseason following six seasons with the New York Giants.
The last time a player ran for over 2,000 yards was Henry, when he did so with the Tennessee Titans back in 2020, so the feat is certainly worthy of winning the award.
Henry and Jackson both had outstanding seasons, but Barkley was on another level. Had he not been on the field this season, the award probably would have come to Baltimore with either of them taking it.
The Ravens will look to get back at it next season in hopes of taking home some hardware, but more importantly, a spot in next year's Super Bowl.
