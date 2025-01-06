Ravens Named Potential Trade Suitor for Tyreek Hill
The Baltimore Ravens are headed to the playoffs and they are without a doubt a Super Bowl contender. In the Wild Card round of the postseason, the Ravens are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Having a rivalry game to begin the playoffs could be very good for Baltimore. Should they win, it could give them a lot of energy and momentum moving forward. On the other hand, rivalry matchups are always difficult.
That being said, the Ravens should be a Super Bowl contender for years to come. However, in order to make that become a reality, there are some areas that Baltimore needs to improve during the upcoming offseason.
Regardless of what ends up happening in the playoffs this year, the front office is already looking for ways to improve the roster. One potential option may have become available that would greatly improve the team.
Following the Miami Dolphins' Week 18 season-ending loss, Hill made it very clear that he was done with the team and boldly proclaimed that he was "out."
"There's a lot of things that I need to reassess about my career," Hill said. "I just gotta do what's best for me and my family, whether that's here or wherever the case may be. I'm finna open that door for myself. ... I'm out, bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I gotta do what's best for my career. I'm too much of a competitor to be just out there."
With Hill potentially requesting a trade away from the Dolphins, could the Ravens get involved?
That is exactly what Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports has suggested. He has named Baltimore as a potential trade suitor for Hill this coming offseason.
"While Zay Flowers is an emerging star and the Ravens lean plenty on the combined rushing talent of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, this team clearly wanted additional help out wide when it acquired Diontae Johnson at the in-season trade deadline. Hill would be a much splashier swing, but his speed would give the rocket-armed Jackson the most prolific deep threat he's ever had," Benjamin wrote.
During the 2024 NFL season, Hill had a bit of a down year by his standards. Despite that, he still caught 81 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns.
For many wide receivers, those would be huge numbers, but for Hill they were a disappointment.
Adding Hill into an already elite offense led by Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry would make them even more lethal. He could be the missing piece that takes the Ravens' offense from really good to elite.
While this is all speculation at this point in time, a Baltimore trade for Hill does make sense. He could be a name to monitor closely during the upcoming offseason.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!