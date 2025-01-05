Ravens' Lamar Jackson Makes Unique NFL History
Stop us if you've heard this one before, Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson made NFL history yet again.
That sentence has been repeated ad nauseum this season, yet somehow, the two-time MVP keeps finding new ways to amaze.
Following Saturday's 35-10 win over the Cleveland Browns, Jackson finishes the regular season with 4,172 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns and just four interceptions, good for the fourth-best single-season passer rating in NFL history at 119.6. Additionally, he rushed for 916 yards and four touchdowns, his highest rushing total since 2020.
With that stat line, Jackson becomes the first player in NFL history to throw for 4,000 yards and rush for 800 yards, let alone 900, in the same season.
At this point, Jackson has accomplished so much that his coaches and teammates are running out of ways to describe him.
"What else needs to be said?" head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after the game. "The dude is a competitor. He's a fighter. He's just one of a kind. There's nobody like Lamar Jackson. ... He wants everything to be perfect, everything. That's why these numbers are the way they are, because of who he is."
Tight end Mark Andrews, who caught his career-high 11th touchdown of the season in this game, has been Jackson's go-to target for years, yet the quarterback is still finding ways to amaze him.
"I say it week after week, but he brings it week after week," Andrews said. "Every game, his will, his fight, he's after perfection. His will to win games and be on point, to be him, to be Lamar, and even elevate that from week to week is truly unbelievable. He's a perfectionist, he wants to be perfect. It's so awesome and incredible to play with a guy like that."
Jackson is having one of the best seasons of any quarterback ever, but he's in a dogfight for MVP with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. As deserving as he may be, Jackson's focus has never been on winning his third MVP, but rather guiding the team to glory.
"That's all the way a team effort," Jackson said. "That's just not me. I do what I'm supposed to do."
