Ravens' Zay Flowers Avoids Major Injury
When Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers went down with a knee injury in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Browns, fans immediately began bracing for the worst.
Fortunately, it appears that the worst-case scenario has been averted.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Flowers is believed to have only suffered a sprain, rather than a major injury like many feared. Rapoport adds that there's "a real chance" he misses next week's wild card game, but should be back if the Ravens advance in the playoffs. Considering how bad it looked at the time, it's a minor miracle that the injury isn't worse.
The No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Flowers took a major step forward in his second season. He finishes the regular season with 74 receptions for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns, becoming Baltimore's first 1,000-yard receiver since 2021.
This week, Flowers became the first receiver in the Ravens' 29-year history to make the Pro Bowl as a receiver. Others have made it as return specialists, but none made it as actual receivers until Flowers this season.
It's clear to see just how important Flowers is to the team, not just on the field, but in the locker room as well. After the game, star quarterback Lamar Jackson said he was "hurt" when he saw Flowers down on the field, and is impatiently waiting to see how his top receiver is doing. There's no doubt other players feel the same way.
The Ravens will host either the Los Angeles Chargers or Pittsburgh Steelers on wild card weekend, but they won't know if it will be Jan. 11, Jan. 12 or Jan. 13 until the league unveils the schedule on Sunday night. Whenever the game is, they hope Flowers will be able to suit up for it.
