Ravens Named Top Team to Upset Reigning Super Bowl Champs
All eyes are on the Philadelphia Eagles as we enter this upcoming NFL season. The attention received in the season following a Super Bowl win is part of the reward for winning, especially earned after the Eagles smote the Kansas City Chiefs' attempt at winning three straight in a 40-22 bloodbath.
The respect a team earns can be looked at as a curse if they're not ready for the growing target on their backs, as a star-studded unit like the Eagles are now looked at as the team to beat entering the fall.
The AFC is loaded with MVP-level quarterbacks and the contending teams they lead, with Mahomes and friends always getting the edge over Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens and Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills in recent years to win three of the last six Lombardi Trophies. However, those Hall of Famers are going to be back for blood for each of their own reasons with the balance of power briefly slipping to the NFC's Eagles.
NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha released his list of teams most likely to knock those Eagles off of their pedestal, listing the Ravens after naming the Chiefs as the most likely contender and the Bills as the team who got closest to handling the Chiefs in their playoff run through their conference.
The Ravens, he points out, have as much talent as anyone, but haven't been able to get it done with as good of a shot at winning it all as anyone in recent years.
The problem is that Baltimore has routinely found ways to implode in clutch moments, with star quarterback Lamar Jackson committing four total turnovers in the team's last two playoff defeats," he writes. "If the Ravens and their leader can shake those disturbing habits, then there's every reason to believe in their ability to win a championship."
He goes on to discuss the team's most recent regular season matchup, a 24-19 loss from Week 13 in 2024. The numbers backed up their reputations, with the Ravens significantly out-gaining the Eagles before departed kicker Justin Tucker missed several of the kind of crunch time boots he's been known to sink in his sleep.
The Ravens drafted well and extended Derrick Henry for several more years of terrifying defenses alongside Jackson, putting them in just as good of a position to win it all as they've seen in recent years. None of their conference contemporaries can enjoy the spoils that come with the most recent Super Bowl win, with few teams as well-rounded and ready to upset the favorites and hoist the trophy as the Ravens.
