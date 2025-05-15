Ravens Gear Up for High-Stakes Season Opener in Buffalo
Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen have been indelibly tied for their entire careers.
They entered the NFL together as fellow draft classmates and first round quarterbacks in 2018, eventually graduating from raw prospects into two of the best signal callers in the loaded AFC. Monstrous regular season carry jobs and playoff disappointments set them up as some of the best in the league, the two players foiled the most frequently by Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs.
The contenders met in last year's playoffs, where the two most recent MVP winners squared off for the right to challenge the Chiefs in another conference title game. Allen, last season's MVP, got the better of Jackson's Ravens in the divisional round, and the league's schedule makers seem well-aware of the juice that such a rematch offers.
They're set to go at it yet again in this fall's season opener. The two get their own chance to try and reassert themselves as the NFL's second-best quarterback, while Jackson gets a chance to march into Buffalo and get some justice for Baltimore's tragic exit last postseason.
The early primetime matchup also provides a young Raven to back up some of his trash talk. Malaki Starks, the Ravens' newest first round draft stud, made his desire to pick off Josh Allen known soon after joining the team in the next potential playmaker in their secondary.
All eyes will be on this showdown, two teams led by legends with a lot to prove as winners to the rest of the league and against themselves.
