Ravens Named Top Trade Partner for Commanders Pro Bowler
The Baltimore Ravens left the 2025 NFL Draft with a safety in Malaki Starks, but still need a No. 2 boundary cornerback to put opposite Nate Wiggins. With that in mind, Anthony Palacios of Last Word On Sport named the Ravens as a top landing spot for Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore in a potential trade.
"Last season, the Baltimore Ravens had one of the worst pass secondaries, which is why they brought in Tre'Davious White in a trade for relief," Palacios writes. "It didn’t pan out that way as Brandon Stephens held this roster back from shedding success to stop wide receivers in the aerial attack. 2024 draft pick Nate Wiggins has a bright future, but he might need time to adjust, and Lattimore could be a good temporary piece to pair with Marlon Humphrey."
Lattimore was traded to the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline. He battled injuries last season, though, which clearly had an impact on his play when he returned to action. Per PFF, he allowed 15 receptions on 24 targets and didn't earn a grade higher than 62.5 in Washington's final four games.
Now, even though there may be a bit of speculation, don't expect the Commanders to move Lattimore. He has a cap hit of $18 million, and Washington is thin at the position. While Lattimore may have struggled at the end of the year, a full offseason to recover and get back to 100 percent will give him the chance to get back to his old ways.
It's no secret that the Ravens still need a cornerback, though, and could explore a trade to make it happen. Jalen Ramsey is another name that comes to mind, as the current Miami Dolphin is on the trade block. The future of Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander is also in the air, as it has been rumored that Green Bay could be looking to trade the two-time Pro Bowler.
They could also go the way of free agency for a veteran. Asante Samuel Jr. remains on the market, as does former Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas. Whatever the Ravens want to do, they have options, even if Lattimore likely isn't one.
