Ravens Linked to Big-Bodied WR in 2026 Mock Draft
To some, the fact that the Baltimore Ravens only added one wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft - Colorado's LaJohntay Wester in the sixth round - came as a bit of a surprise.
The Ravens have three very good wideouts in Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and newcomer DeAndre Hopkins, but they lack a true game-changer. Granted, they don't really need one due to utilizing a far more run-heavy scheme than other teams, but that hasn't stopped countless analysts over the years from urging them to go out and get one.
With the draft over and most free agents off the market, this offseason may not be the best time for Baltimore to add a new receiver. Next year, however, could be a much better time to do so.
In their first 2026 mock draft, Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman predicted the Ravens to select Washington's Denzel Boston at No. 30 overall.
"Boston finally got his chance to shine after being buried in Washington’s loaded receiving corps during his first two seasons," they wrote. "His 6-foot-4 frame and fluidity are similar to those of Jayden Higgins, whom the Texans just selected 34th overall in this year’s draft. Baltimore could use a player like Boston in a receiving corps that lacks size."
Being a big-bodied receiver, Boston would bring a unique skill set to the Ravens' receiving corps. Flowers is one of the league's smaller receivers, and while Bateman and Hopkins are bigger, Boston still has three inches on both of them.
Of course, having a big frame only goes so far if a player can't produce. Thankfully, Boston had 63 receptions for 834 yards and nine touchdowns last season, so he can definitely produce and be an effective red-zone threat.
A lot can change in a year, so it's very possible that the Ravens will be in search of a new wideout when the draft rolls around. Whether it be Boston or another player is an entirely different conversation, however.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!