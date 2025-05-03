Analyst Questions Ravens' Draft Strategy
Reactions to the Baltimore Ravens' draft haul have been overwhelmingly positive, with some even claiming that they had one of the best drafts of any NFL team.
It seems that not everyone is convinced, however.
In his post-draft power rankings, Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr dropped the Ravens from No. 5 to No. 7 while questioning their strategy, both from an on-field and off-field perspective.
"The Ravens had an excellent draft, although the club’s supposed zero tolerance position on off-field issues again gets a workout with the selection of Mike Green in the second round (Green twice denied accusations of sexual assault, once in college and once in high school)," Orr wrote. "This defense will be able to evolve with the addition of another rangy safety (Malaki Starks) and high-upside edge (Green). However, the team took a new kicker before addressing any skill positions on the offensive side of the ball. Does the offense have the tools to evolve, too?"
Green's off-field concerns have been well-documented over the past several months. They're the main reason he even fell to the second round in the first place, in fact. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said last week that the team "investigated this situation very thoroughly" and "felt comfortable" taking Green, so one hopes that he is correct in his assessment.
As for the concerns at the offensive skill positions, there shouldn't be much to worry about. The Ravens already have so much talent there, including one of the league's best running backs in Derrick Henry, three capable receivers in Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and newcomer DeAndre Hopkins, and an outstanding tight end room.
Their biggest weakness on offense came along the offensive line, and they added three players at the position in third-round pick Emery Jones Jr., fifth-round pick Carson Vinson and seventh-round pick Garrett Dellinger. They should be just fine on offense this season.
