Ravens Again Named Landing Spot for Former All-Pro CB
Between free agency and the NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens have added to their cornerback room in a big way, signing veteran Chidobe Awuzie and selecting Rutgers' Robert Longerbeam in the sixth round.
These moves have considerably strengthened what was previously a position of weakness, but even now, some pundits believe there's still room for improvement.
NFL.com's Nick Shook listed the Ravens as a landing spot for Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, a three-time All-Pro who recently requested a trade out of South Florida.
"After injuries ravaged its secondary in 2023, Baltimore has routinely attempted to add depth to the group over the last two offseasons," Shook wrote. "Last year, the Ravens drafted Nate Wiggins near the end of the first round. This year, they added Chidobe Awuzie in free agency and drafted Robert Longerbeam in the sixth round. Although Baltimore's CB room might seem crowded, if there's any team that consistently kicks the tires on known veterans looking to chase a ring, it's the Ravens.
"The financial side might not work out, but adding Ramsey would fit with the franchise's tendency to welcome in proven players who have the chance to make an instant impact -- and further strengthen a roster that is already expected to contend for a title."
The financial situation would indeed be very difficult to work out. Ramsey, 30, will carry a $16.7 million cap hit for 2025, which would be manageable on its own, but he's signed through 2028 with the cap hit increasing each year, eventually reaching $36.2 million in the final year of the deal. He also has three void years at the end of his deal, carrying a $12.4 million cap hit in 2029.
There's no way around it, the Ravens cannot take that contract on as is. Their 2026 cap situation already looks a bit shaky, and with so many players needing new deals soon, they'd be putting themselves in a major bind by taking on such a massive contract for a player on the wrong side of 30. If they do decide to trade for Ramsey, they'd likely need to completely rework his deal, which has precedence but is still risky.
Ramsey is still a great player even as he enters his 30s, as he had 60 tackles, 11 passes defended and two interceptions last season while allowing a respectable passer rating. With the contract situation as is, though, this looks like a very un-Ravens move.
