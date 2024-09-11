Ravens Rookie Earns Top Three PFF Grade
Most of the Baltimore Ravens' rookies did not suit up for last week's season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the ones that did saw very limited playing time.
That doesn't mean they didn't make an impact, though. For instance, rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins, who played just 17 snaps on defense and 11 on special teams, had a very solid debut in a limited role. The Clemson product earned a 76.0 grade from Pro Football Focus, the third-best on the Ravens defense behind safety Ar'Darius Washington (86.5) and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (85.4). Additionally, Wiggins earned the second-best grade in Week 1 out of 12 rookie cornerbacks.
"Wiggins played a limited role in Baltimore's season opener but acclimated himself nicely in coverage," PFF's Dalton Wasserman wrote. "He allowed just one reception, a screen to Rashee Rice, picking up a tackle assist on the play and holding it just a gain of just one yard. Wiggins was often left in single coverage matchups but never faltered, even when matched up with Rice, who was the Chiefs' best receiving threat on the night.
"Week 1 was a good start for Wiggins as he seeks more playing time."
Wiggins, the No. 30 overall pick in this year's draft, was a first-team All-ACC selection last season at Clemson. He also brings outstanding speed to the table (4.28-second 40-yard dash), and having just turned 21 late last month, he still has plenty of time to develop.
His low snap count in his debut is not an indictment on Wiggins, but a testament to the strength of the Ravens' secondary. The cornerback room features former All-Pro Marlon Humphrey, the up-and-coming Brandon Stephens and the underrated Jalyn Armour-Davis. That's not even mentioning Arthur Maulet, who's currently on IR after a strong first season in Baltimore.
Even some safeties in Washington and Kyle Hamilton can often act more as cornerbacks than traditional safeties, especially with Maulet out.
Wiggins will get his chances, it's just a matter of time. If he continues to play well, though, he should speed up his timeline to earning a starting role.
