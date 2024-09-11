17th? Ravens Fall in Latest Power Rankings
The Baltimore Ravens went toe-to-toe with the reigning Super Bowl Champions, but ultimately they came up a toe short in a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the opening game of the 2024-25 season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
With the loss, the Ravens (0-1) saw a drop throughout NFL power rankings, though, they still rank among the league's best teams heading into Week 2 for all but one major media outlet. Here's where Baltimore ranks heading into its home opener on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders (0-1).
"There weren't a lot of options because the newcomers didn't contribute much for Baltimore. Henry showed promise early, but the Ravens went away from the run game in trying to play catch-up with QB Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. On the opening drive, Henry ran five times for 17 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown. He had eight carries for 29 yards the rest of the game. Henry could have more opportunities in Week 2 when he faces a Raiders defense that gave up 176 rushing yards to the Chargers in Week 1." -- Jamison Hensley
"All three units had some real yuck to them. Lamar Jackson was brilliant but also made some costly mistakes. Derrick Henry had a quiet game after the first drive. Zach Orr’s defense had some operational mistakes, with blown coverages (the final Xavier Worthy TD), communication errors (burning two timeouts because of substitution mix-ups) and failures to adjust (to the same Rashee Rice slant over and over). Yet, it was an extremely un-Ravens-like game, and they still almost won on the road. Hence them not falling too far."
"There's no reason to worry about the Ravens. Had Isaiah Likely worn shoes that were one size smaller and then the Ravens would have hit a 2-point conversion with no time left (it really is a bummer we didn't get to see that happen), then they are 1-0 with a win at Arrowhead Stadium. The one big concern Baltimore will have to figure out is a shaky offensive line."
"I was pretty all right with Baltimore’s debut against Kansas City all things considered. Some deeper thoughts here, but after assessing all that went wrong and considering that the Ravens were a toenail from possibly tying—or winning—the game at the end of regulation, this was as good a start as Baltimore could have hoped for (outside of a victory). I’m optimistic we won’t still be talking about the offensive line turnover a few weeks from now."
"Two things of concern coming out of the Chiefs loss: the offensive line and the pass rush. Lamar Jackson's amazing play covered them both up, but they have to be better."
"Lamar Jackson can’t keep this up. Sure, the reigning MVP looked great — he led the Ravens in rushing with 16 carries for 122 yards and threw for 273 yards and a touchdown, handling the ball on 57 of 74 plays. Hopefully, that was just Jackson trying to put on his superhero cape to knock Patrick Mahomes down a peg and he’ll settle down now because it’s hard to imagine him surviving 17 games with the kind of workload and contact he had Thursday night."
