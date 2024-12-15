Ravens vs. Giants: Three Players to Watch
The next couple of weeks will be a big challenge for the Baltimore Ravens, who play three games in an 11-day span between Sunday and Christmas.
If there's any silver lining, it's that the New York Giants, their first opponent during this stretch, looks to be easy prey. The Giants currently hold the league's worst record at 2-11 (tied with the Las Vegas Raiders), and are incredibly beat-up on both sides of the ball. Obviously, the Ravens aren't overlooking their opponent, but if they play to the level they're capable of, they should win this game decisively.
With that said, here's three players Ravens fans should keep an eye on throughout the game.
QB Lamar Jackson
Jackson was visibly upset following the Ravens' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 1, understandably so as the offense delivered another underwhelming performance by its standard. The two-time MVP was vocal about his desire to get back on the field as soon as possible, and his attitude hasn't changed over the bye week.
It's a safe bet that Jackson will be fired up for this game, and that will make him even more dangerous against a depleted Giants defense.
TE Mark Andrews
Andrews' slow start to the season now feels like a lifetime ago, as the former All-Pro has seven touchdowns in his past eight games to lead the team. Most recently, he had an acrobatic catch against the Eagles that marked his 47th career touchdown, tying him with Jamal Lewis for the most total touchdowns (rushing and receiving) in franchise history.
With just one more trip to the end zone, Andrews will stand alone as the Ravens' all-time leader in total touchdowns. As such, it would make sense for Jackson to look his way when the Ravens get close to the end zone.
LB Roquan Smith
Smith spoke earlier this week about how the bye week refreshed him, and that 's after one of his better performances of the season against Philadelphia. Like Jackson, he should come out fired up in this game.
The real reason Smith is here, though, is his matchup with rookie running back Tyrone Tracy, one of the few bright spots for the Giants' offense. In both the ground and air games, Smith will be tasked with contraining the breakout back.
