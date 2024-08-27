NFLPA Veto Could Impact Ravens Roster
The Baltimore Ravens have a lot of tough decisions to make on Tuesday, and their job just got a little bit tougher.
On Monday, the NFLPA vetoed a rule change that would have allowed teams to elevate an emergency third quarterback from the practice squad from the practice squad an unlimited number of times. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the PA viewed the rule as a sort of "legal stashing."
After the veto, the rule will revert to how it worked last year, where an emergency third quarterback must be on the 53-man roster or as one of two standard elevations per week. Players can be activated only three times per season.
Many teams already carry three quarterbacks on the roster, so this new development doesn't affect them much. However, the Ravens are one of the teams that prefers to carry just two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, so the veto could actually make a difference for them.
Specifically, it could mean that Devin Leary has a better chance of making the roster than previously thought. Leary, a sixth-round rookie out of Kentucky, has had an up-and-down offseason, and a three-turnover performance in Saturday's preseason finale seemingly sealed his fate as a practice squad player. Now that the Ravens don't have the luxury of bringing him up to the roster at will, though, maybe he could edge his way onto the 53-man roster.
That said, it's mostly conjecture. Last season, the Ravens opted to carry only Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley on the active roster while Josh Johnson remained on the practice squad. They could easily do the same this season, just with Johnson on the roster and Leary taking his place on the practice squad. Honestly, that is still the most likely scenario even after this new development.
The Ravens have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to reduce their roster to 53 players. They can then sign 16 players (up to six veterans with the rest being younger players) to their practice squad on Wednesday afternoon.
