Ravens RB to Begin Season on PUP List
Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell will begin the season on the PUP list and miss at least the first four games, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
This news doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Mitchell is still recovering after suffering a torn ACL in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 17.
Before that, though, Mitchell, an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina, was having himself quite the rookie campaign. He only appeared in eight games with two starts, but racked up 396 yards and two touchdowns while averaging an outstanding 8.4 yards per attempt. His explosiveness made him a great weapon out of the backfield, and another excellent find by the scouting department.
While Mitchell continues to rehab his injury, the Ravens will lean heavily on newcomer Derrick Henry to be the bellcow running back. Henry, the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year, is much more of a bruiser than other backs, and he's used that physicality to become one of the best rushers of this era. It also makes him a perfect complement to shifty quarterback Lamar Jackson, and fans can't wait to see that combination in action.
Then there's presumptive No. 2 running back Justice Hill. The Oklahoma State product hasn't had much of a chance to shine through his first four NFL seasons, but should be a solid backup option and his role on special teams gives him a leg up.
As for the No. 3 running back, though, that's more of a question mark. Owen Wright seemed to be the favorite to win the role, but he unfortunately broke his foot in Saturday's preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers. Now it seems likely to fall to fifth-round rookie Rasheen Ali, but he's missed the past two weeks with injury. There's also the chance the Ravens look in a different direction, or simply carry two running backs until Mitchell returns.
The Ravens have until 4 p.m. ET to cut their roster down to 53 players, and they've still got quite a lot of work to do.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!