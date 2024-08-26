Cowboys Showing Interest in Ravens RB
Every NFL team is currently focused on the looming roster cut deadline, so it's easy to forget that there are still a few free agents poking around.
One such free agent is former Baltimore Ravens running back Dalvin Cook, but he may not be a free agent for long. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Cook will meet with the Dallas Cowboys in hopes of landing a contract.
It's easy to forget that Cook was even in Baltimore, as he essentially had a cup of coffee there and then left. He signed with the Ravens in January shortly after his release from the New York Jets, and his lone appearance in purple and black came in the Divisional Round win over the Houston Texans. He rushed for 23 yards on eight carries.
Last season was one to forget for the 29-year-old, but he was a great running back for several years beforehand. Between 2019 and 2022, Cook surpassed 1,100 rushing yards each season and had 46 total touchdowns (43 rushing, three receiving) for the Minnesota Vikings. As one would expect based off those stats, the Florida State product earned four straight Pro Bowl selections.
Even though Cook isn't the player he once was, the Cowboys need all the help they can get at running back. After losing Tony Pollard this offseason, Dallas' running back room consists of a 29-year-old Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle, Royce Freeman, Malik Davis and Deuce Vaughn. Aside from Elliott, none of those players have proven themselves at the NFL level. It's not a stretch to say that the Cowboys have the worst running back group in the entire league right now.
Cook probably wouldn't doo much to change that, but hey, something is better than nothing.
If Cook does sign with the Cowboys, then he'll see the Ravens very soon as they travel to Dallas on Sept. 22.
