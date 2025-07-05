Ravens LB Challenges Chargers QB Justin Herbert
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy has played with some outstanding quarterbacks throughout his career, including Matthew Stafford with the Detroit Lions, Tom Brady with the New England Patriots and now Lamar Jackson with the Ravens.
One of Van Noy's other former teammates, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, isn't quite on that level yet, but the veteran pass rusher wants to see him get there, even if it means showing some tough love.
"Part of me says [Herbert] needs to relax a little bit, because he cares so much," Van Noy told Fox Sports' Eric Williams. "He’s a perfectionist. Just go out there and play ball."
Van Noy, 34, had his locker right next to Herbert's during his lone season with the Chargers in 2022. Throughout that season, Van Noy saw what makes the quarterback special, not just on the field but in the locker room as well.
"If he was able to give what he gave to me for a year to everybody else in the locker room, I think it would change people’s perception of him," Van Noy said. "You’ve already accomplished so much. I know he wants to accomplish even more, but I do feel like he takes the game very seriously. The one thing I will say about Justin is he works really hard, and I appreciate that as a teammate. But sometimes you don’t have to work as hard. Let’s take a step back for just a second and diagnose – am I doing other parts of the game like the film study enough?"
As Van Noy noted, the 27-year-old quarterback still has some clear room to grow. While Herbert's 41-40 career record (including 0-2 in the playoffs) isn't entirely his fault, Van Noy believes he should take some responsibility, and take further steps to bond with his teammates.
"I do think he’s doing some things," Van Noy said. "He would go to team dinners, but I think he could also do more. And that’s just me from my year of being with him. He’s still young. And I’m sure he’s way better now than since I was there. But that was just something he could do even more."
The Ravens don't play the Chargers in the regular season, but they could meet in the playoffs.
