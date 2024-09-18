23 Ravens Nominated For 2025 Hall of Fame
The Baltimore Ravens could be very well-represented in the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2025.
On Wednesday, the NFL announced the full list of modern-era players nominated for induction next year. Of the 167 players nominated, 23 of them (13.8 percent) played for the Ravens at some point. Quite impressive for any franchise, especially a relatively young one like Baltimore.
Of those 23, though, two of them stand out as they spent pretty much their entire careers in Baltimore. Those two players are, of course, outside linebacker Terrell Suggs and guard Marshall Yanda, both of whom are in their first year of eligibility.
Suggs, 41, played for the Ravens from 2003-2018, and he was a force the entire time. He ranks eighth all-time with 139 career sacks, and won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2003 and Defensive Player of the Year in 2011. A seven-time Pro Bowl selection, Suggs also won two Super Bowls throughout his illustrious career, one with the Baltimore Ravens in 2012 and another with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019.
Edge rushers typically get in very quickly, so it's very possible that Suggs could receive his gold jacket next year.
Yanda, 40, spent his entire 13-year career in Baltimore (2007-2019), and established himself as one of the best guards to ever play. His list of accolades includes eight Pro Bowl selections, five first-team All-Pro nods and a spot on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. Of course, he was also a part of Baltimore's magical Super Bowl run in 2012.
Guards usually aren't as quick to get in as players at other positions, so it could be a bit before Yanda receives his gold jacket. He will very likely get in at some point, it's just a matter of when.
With the big two covered, here's a full list of the other 21 former Ravens, as well as the years they played for the team. An asterisk means the player signed with the Ravens, but never actually played for them.
- QB Steve McNair (2006-2007)
- QB Marc Bulger (2010*)
- QB Randall Cunningham (2001)
- RB Terry Allen (2001)
- RB Jamal Lewis (2000-2006)
- RB Vonta Leach (2011-2013)
- FB Lorenzo Neal (2008)
- RB Ricky Williams (2011)
- TE Ben Coates (2000)
- WR Anquan Boldin (2010-2012)
- WR Derrick Mason (2005-2010)
- WR Steve Smith Sr. (2014-2016)
- T Willie Anderson (2008)
- C Matt Birk (2009-2012)
- DT Haloti Ngata (2006-2014)
- LB Brendon Ayabadejo (2008-2012)
- LB James Harrison (2003*)
- DB Samari Rolle (2005-2008)
- S Earl Thomas (2019)
- K Matt Stover (1996-2008).
Only 15 modern-era players nominated will be finalists for induction, but with so many former Ravens, there's a very good chance at least one of them makes the cut.
