Ravens LB Eyeing Career Year
Baltimore Ravens edge rusher Odafe Oweh has been a solid part of the defense through his first three seasons, but he has much bigger goals in mind for Year 4.
A 2021 first-round pick out of Penn State, Oweh has 99 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 13 sacks through three seasons. Certainly not bad production, but he and the Ravens were probably hoping for a bit more given his draft pedigree.
Nonetheless, the Ravens have saw enough from Oweh to pick up his fifth-year option for 2025. The team clearly has high expectations for him, as does Oweh himself.
"If you don't put high expectations on yourself, you won't even get close to the level you want," Oweh said, per BaltimoreRavens.com. "I'm not trying to be perfect, but I'm chasing perfection, as close as I can get to it. I put high expectations on myself because I believe I can get to that level. God gave me broad shoulders for a reason."
Oweh experimented a bit throughout his career, but that approach hasn't worked out to his liking. Now, he's simply trying to make the most of every single opportunity he has, no matter what it takes.
"As a pass rusher, you might get up to bat 20 times and only get home two times, but those two times could be huge," Oweh said. "I understand that if you keep doing the right things, you're going to get hits and sacks.
"My first few years, I tried stuff and if it didn't work, I'd think I failed. The main is being consistent. Take advantage of every rep, every game, every chance that you're out there. Every year that you're in the league is like a separate moment. It means something. Fans are watching, everyone's watching, you're adding to your legacy. You've got to make everything count in practice, so when you're out there in a game, it feels natural."
Even with all the improvements he's made this offseason, Oweh has been a breakout candidate for years now, so it's up to him to make it a reality.
"People have been saying I'm going to have a breakout year ever since I was at Penn State," Oweh said. "This is nothing new. I take it as a compliment. People think I have another level I can get to. Everyone sees it. I have confidence. The onus is on me, and I take that responsibility."
