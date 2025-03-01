Ravens LB's Cryptic Post Raises Questions About Future
After a relatively slow start to his career, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, recording 10 sacks to finish second on the team.
Now, though, there may be some trouble brewing.
On Friday night, Oweh made a cryptic post on X with just a single peace sign emoji, immediately sending the fanbase into a bit of a frenzy. More mysterious still, it was his first post on X since November of 2022, and first since August of 2022 when excluding re-posts.
Oweh then followed that up with another cryptic post just a few hours later. This one reads "Man I hope not ... but God's plan always wins."
As with any cryptic social media post made by an athlete, there were plenty of questions about what Oweh actually meant. The first idea is that it's related to something outside of football entirely. The second is that it could be a response to a report earlier on Friday that claimed safety Marcus Williams was preparing to be released this offseason.
Then there's the third idea, and the one that immediately came to mind for many, that this could be somehow related to his future in Baltimore.
Oweh is currently set to play the 2025 season under his fifth-year option, which pays him around $13.25 million fully guaranteed. That's almost $10 million more than he made in 2024, so it wouldn't seem like he'd be upset with his contract season. However, it could be a case of him wanting more security beyond that, as he is set to become a free agent next offseason.
If that is indeed what these posts are about, then it will be interesting to see what comes of it. For now, though, there doesn't seem to be much reason to worry on Baltimore's front.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!