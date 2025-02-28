SEC LB Linked to Ravens in NFL Draft
The Baltimore Ravens have one of the best linebacker corps in the NFL.
Led by Roquan Smith, the position group is the backbone of the Ravens' defense, and the key to its success is having a lot of depth behind him.
The Ravens will likely address the linebacker position at some point this offseason, especially in the 2025 NFL Draft, where Bleacher Report analyst Alex Ballentine links Baltimore to Kentucky linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, who projects to be a Day 3 pick at the end of April.
"Linebacker is an underrated need for the Ravens. Roquan Smith obviously does a lot of the heavy lifting for the position group, but Trenton Simpson lost his starting job in the middle of the season to Malik Harrison. The latter is now a free agent along with Chris Board and Kristian Welch. The Ravens have too many other needs to target a potential starter early in the draft, but going after a developmental prospect on Day 3 would make sense," Ballentine writes.
"Jamon Dumas-Johnson is an interesting prospect. In 2022, he was an All-American on a great Georgia defense. However, he transferred to Kentucky, dealt with some injuries and put up some questionable film that has dropped his draft stock. It would be worth a dice roll to see if the Ravens culture and defensive coaching could help him return to the kind of player he was early in his career."
Dumas-Johnson likely wouldn't be expected to do much in his rookie season, but special teams play will be key, and that's an area that he can start contributing in before the Ravens look at getting him some snaps on defense.
The Ravens will participate in the 2025 NFL Draft from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
