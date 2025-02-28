Raven Country

SEC LB Linked to Ravens in NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens could find their next linebacker from one of the biggest schools in the country.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 12, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (2) pushes Vanderbilt Commodores running back Sedrick Alexander (28) out of bounds during the fourth quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (2) pushes Vanderbilt Commodores running back Sedrick Alexander (28) out of bounds during the fourth quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the best linebacker corps in the NFL.

Led by Roquan Smith, the position group is the backbone of the Ravens' defense, and the key to its success is having a lot of depth behind him.

The Ravens will likely address the linebacker position at some point this offseason, especially in the 2025 NFL Draft, where Bleacher Report analyst Alex Ballentine links Baltimore to Kentucky linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, who projects to be a Day 3 pick at the end of April.

"Linebacker is an underrated need for the Ravens. Roquan Smith obviously does a lot of the heavy lifting for the position group, but Trenton Simpson lost his starting job in the middle of the season to Malik Harrison. The latter is now a free agent along with Chris Board and Kristian Welch. The Ravens have too many other needs to target a potential starter early in the draft, but going after a developmental prospect on Day 3 would make sense," Ballentine writes. 

"Jamon Dumas-Johnson is an interesting prospect. In 2022, he was an All-American on a great Georgia defense. However, he transferred to Kentucky, dealt with some injuries and put up some questionable film that has dropped his draft stock. It would be worth a dice roll to see if the Ravens culture and defensive coaching could help him return to the kind of player he was early in his career."

Dumas-Johnson likely wouldn't be expected to do much in his rookie season, but special teams play will be key, and that's an area that he can start contributing in before the Ravens look at getting him some snaps on defense.

The Ravens will participate in the 2025 NFL Draft from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News