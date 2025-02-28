Safety Prospect Dreams of Pick-Six vs. Ravens' Lamar Jackson
As one of the top quarterbacks in the game today, Baltimore Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson has a lot of fans across the NFL. On the other hand, he also has a lot of players who want to make a play against him.
A common question NFL Draft prospects, especially defenders, receive is which NFL player they want to face the most, or at least something along those lines. When asked that very question, South Carolina Nick Emmanwori, one of the top defensive backs in this class and a potential first-round pick, had a clear answer in mind.
"My dream is probably, you know, Lamar Jackson, getting an interception and probably taking it back to the crib," Emmanwori told Pro Football Talk.
Jackson has only thrown four pick-sixes in his seven-year career, including the postseason. The latest came on Nov. 12, 2023 against the Cleveland Browns, when cornerback Greg Newsome ran a tipped ball back 34 yards in the fourth quarter. The Browns would go on to win that game 33-31 thanks to an impressive comeback.
Emmanwori, on the other hand, has a knack for finding the end zone. The consensus All-American returned two interceptions for touchdowns this season, first a 24-yarder against Kentucky on Sept. 7 and then a 65-yarder against Oklahoma on Oct. 19. He also would've had a 101-yard pick-six against LSU on Sept. 14, but a controversial penalty negated the play.
For a player of Emmanwori's size - 6-3 and 227 pounds - he has very impressive ball skills. It's no surprise that he's seen as arguably the best safety in the class.
The Ravens, who hold the No. 27 overall pick in the draft, have emerged as a possible destination for Emmanwori, and he would be an excellent complement to Kyle Hamilton and Ar'Darius Washington. If they do decide to take him, his dream of scoring a pick-six on Jackson will have to be put on hold, at least in an actual game.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!