Ravens Offense Considered Elite Despite Receiver Doubts
Few teams will be able to hang with the Baltimore Ravens in a shootout this fall. They're set with one of the most well-rounded scoring units in the NFL, with hand-drafted talents combining with hired guns to form a bona fide championship contender.
Their wide receiver room has come a long way from the early days of the Lamar Jackson era in earning respectable marks in as a talented core, albeit one that lacks the top end talent that spearheads other departments like Jackson at quarterback or star running back Derrick Henry.
They're good enough to boost the Ravens to a top five overall skill position unit in the eyes of Bleacher Report, but some of those questions about their platoon approach to receiver as opposed to another star in the star class holds them back from cracking the top three.
"[Zay] Flowers and [Isaiah] Likely are both still on rookie contracts and have flashed enough to make people notice, while a 25-year-old [Rashod] Bateman is coming off a breakout season with 756 yards and nine touchdowns" are the team's opportunity for growth according to Brad Gagnon, but he also mentions the downside.
"None of those youngsters have truly taken off, while [DeAndre] Hopkins (33) and Henry (31) are closer to the finish line than the starting blocks. A 29-year-old Andrews also had some glaring issues in 2024."
Flowers has emerged into a budding star as one of the league's best screen weapons, while veteran tight end Mark Andrews threw off questions of his deterioration with another Pro Bowl selection that was ultimately overshadowed by his untimely playoff collapse.
He gives the Ravens one of the most versatile receiver rooms in the league, another pass-catching tight end alongside Likely, as well as various other playmakers both young and old. They'll need to carry over some of last year's luck in continuing to get productive seasons out of the workhorse Henry, but the inner-circle contenders have certainly earned their respect heading into the season.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!