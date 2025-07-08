Ravens Who Could Make Runs at Top Defensive Rookie
The Baltimore Ravens wouldn't be anywhere without their scouting eyes.
Former general manager Ozzie Newsome kickstarted this competitive generation of Baltimore football with his shrewd decision to take Lamar Jackson with the final first round pick in the 2018 draft, and the team he left behind continues finding good value at the top of the draft now that they've built a perennial contender.
Their former gem of a quarterback prospect has fully blossomed into one of the best in the game, and a new slew of blue chip prospects now line his roster. Not only are they long-term bets to add to the Ravens' growing collection of defensive stars, but they fill important schematic needs that have already thrust key rookies into early award conversations.
They bagged Malaki Starks with their first pick in the draft, a free safety out of Georgia who seemed to impress anyone he came into contact with. They added to their haul in saving the falling Mike Green from his draft slide with their second Day One pick, shoring up the edge with another prospect with win-now potential.
Frank Platko of SB Nation's Baltimore Beatdown sees these "two premier defensive talents" as likely contributors to look forward to this fall, making them two early names worth underlining in pencil for Defensive Rookie of the Year.
"Starks will have a great opportunity to put together a good case as a valuable contributor on a top-ranked defense, especially if he can come up with some notable splash plays," he wrote. "As for Green, his role likely won’t be as fruitful, but his pass-rushing upside gives him an outside chance of emerging as a candidate as well."
The Ravens, as talented as they are, could use fresh legs along the edge, and it's already been reported that Green has begun to flourish in Baltimore's defensive system in summer scrimmages.
The threat he poses to opposing quarterback pockets, along with the precision at which Starks can shut down plays within his territory, provide fresh life to a defense that was already preparing to contend with the best that the NFL has to offer, and award voters should keep tabs on their impact.
