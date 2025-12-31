Is Lamar Jackson Holding Ravens Back From Super Bowl?

It didn't seem possible when they were 1-5 at one point in the season, but the Baltimore Ravens have turned things around as they need one more win in the regular season to get themselves in the postseason with a shot to win the Super Bowl.

One of the biggest contributors to the Ravens bouncing back was quarterback Lamar Jackson returning to the starting lineup after his hamstring injury earlier in the season. It has been mixed results in the last month, though, with Jackson as Baltimore has dropped to an 8-8 record and barely hanging on.

The accuracy from Jackson has not been great as he has completed 70% or more of his passes in a game twice in the last eight game since he returned from injury against the Miami Dolphins where he had done it in three of his first four starts on the season. Jackson's play of late might end up being the team's biggest Achilles heel.

Lamar Jackson might be the problem for a Ravens Super Bowl run

ESPN's Aaron Schatz examined each playoff contender's chances of winning the Super Bowl and their biggest weaknesses. Schatz has the Ravens' being their passing in the red zone.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

"The Ravens have been awful this season when the field is condensed and there's less room to work with. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has been particularly bad, ranking last in both passing DVOA and EPA per dropback inside the 20-yard line."

"With the injuries he has dealt with in 2025, Jackson hasn't had the mobility to do the magical things outside the pocket that have always given him an advantage in the red zone. And the Ravens don't exactly make up for it with a great running game, as they are only 19th in rush DVOA in the red zone."

"The good news for Baltimore is that this season's best defenses in the red zone are primarily teams from the NFC playoff field. Denver (third) is a clear exception, but no other AFC team is in the top 10."

Jackson's accuracy down the stretch of the season has been the biggest criticism of his game. He's completing just 63.7% of his passes, which is the lowest since the 2022 season and the third lowest of his eight-year NFL career.

It's not helping that he is currently dealing with a back injury that kept him out of the 41-24 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 17. The good news is that he should be back at practice this week for the Ravens.

Baltimore fans are hoping the extra time off will help Jackson get back to the quarterback they have known over the years and fix his accuracy issues in time for a playoff run, but they first have to get through the Pittsburgh Steelers.

