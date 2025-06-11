Ravens' Ground Game Gets Stellar Prediction
Lamar Jackson has long prevailed as the avatar for the Baltimore Ravens, a one-of-one talent who's arm talent has developed to keep stride with his blistering run game.
All Baltimore's had to do in the past was bring together a strong defense to keep Jackson from always having to be on the field and enough weapons to diversify the scoring attack, and that was enough to grant them inner circle contender status. Now that they've added Derrick Henry, a monstrous running back capable of slugging through walls while Jackson runs around them, their ground game is second to none.
PFF certainly recognized their pass attack as such, identifying the Jackson-Henry combination as what they should be most looking forward in their article listing one reason for every team to be optimistic about in the coming season.
"Jackson led the NFL with a 94.9 PFF overall grade last season while becoming the first quarterback in PFF history to record 90.0-plus PFF passing and rushing grades in the same season," Dalton Wasserman said.
"Meanwhile, Henry, playing at the age of 30, led the NFL in PFF rushing grade and missed tackles forced as he continued his career-long assault on opposing defenses."
Most figured that Henry in the Ravens' rush attack was a match made in heaven, as no quarterback has ever frightened enemy defenses on the ground quite like Jackson regularly does. The running back occasionally struggled with injuries in his latter years with the Tennessee Titans, but played in all 17 games to lead the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 16 on top of over 2,000 yards from scrimmage.
Jackson has prevailed as one of the NFL's most routine MVP bets, with Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills just edging the Ravens quarterback out of a second consecutive win at the award last season. He's proven everything outside of deep playoff success, and now awaits a Baltimore extension like his star running back just inked.
