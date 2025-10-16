Ravens Offensive Weapon Rumored Trade Block Candidate
If there is one thing the Baltimore Ravens have already proven over the last two weeks, it is that they are willing to do whatever it takes to win now, despite a 1-5 start to the regular season.
Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta already made a seismic move during the season to improve his defense as he traded away edge rusher Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for safety Alohi Gilman.
That trade already paid off dividends for the Ravens as Gilman had a stellar debut in the Ravens' 17-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6. He finished with seven tackles and was the highest graded tackler on the team, according to PFF, with 83.3.
This appears to be just the start of DeCosta's crusade to get Baltimore back on track and into the postseason. There have been rumors about the type of moves they will make, as they could be buyers of edge rushers. They also might be in the market to trade away an interesting piece to their offense.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote in a recent article discussing NFL trade rumors that the Ravens might have one player who could be out the door. Fowler shared that fans should watch out for running back Keaton Mitchell to be the subject of trade talks as the NFL approaches the trade deadline next month.
"He has game-changing speed but is the odd man out in the Ravens' backfield. It's worth noting that Chargers GM Joe Hortiz was with Baltimore when the team signed Mitchell as an undrafted free agent in 2023."
Mitchell had a great rookie debut back in 2023 as he rushed for 396 yards and two touchdowns in eight games. Over the last two years, he has struggled to stay healthy, missing 12 games last year due to the ACL injury he suffered late in the 2023 season.
This season, he has only played in the last two games after dealing with a hamstring injury. He's rushed the ball three times for eight yards and has one catch for five yards.
It's clear that Mitchell is the odd man out of the backfield, with Derrick Henry getting the majority of the carries. Justice Hill has been the primary backup for Henry because he's been more available than Mitchell.
Baltimore would be losing a speedy offensive weapon, as he can be a game-changer. In this league, though, it's all about availability, and Mitchell is never healthy enough to make a huge impact. Trading away Mitchell would at least give the Ravens a trade they could use in a bigger trade if they needed to.
