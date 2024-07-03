Former Player Slams Ravens QB Lamar Jackson
For years, a common criticism levied against the Baltimore Ravens has been their apparent failure to surround Lamar Jackson with quality receiving weapons.
In fairness, that complaint isn't entirely unfounded. For example, Jackson won his first MVP in 2019, his first full season as a starter, with a receiving corps consisting of Miles Boykin, Willie Snead and a rookie Marquise Brown. It has been better recently, but earlier in Jackson's career, there were definitely valid concerns over his arsenal of weapons.
Regardless of the validity of those claims, one analyst is tired of hearing about them. Mark Schlereth, former NFL offensive lineman and current FOX Sports analyst, called out those still pushing the narrative on the latest episode of his "Stinkin' Truth" podcast.
"I do not want to hear from all of you out there that are telling me that Lamar Jackson, 'Well they don't get him weapons' ... How many first-round wide receivers do you need to draft?" Schlereth said. "'Well they're not drafting the right ones,' well you're not developing them. 'Well how do you develop them?' Well your quarterback has a long way to go in developing wide receivers. So I don't want to hear that bulls*** from you anymore, any of you Baltimore fans, I'm tired of it.
"They drafted first round of talent, they drafted tight ends in the first round, they've drafted three different wide receivers since 2018 in the first round. I mean, Aaron Rodgers went what, 16-17 years with the Green Bay Packers, they never drafted a guy in the first round, whether it was a tight end or a wide receiver for him. So don't tell about it. I mean, it's one of those things, don't tell me about the pain, show me the baby, produce in the playoffs.
Schlereth does raise a point of other quarterbacks doing more with less. After all, Patrick Mahomes just led the Kansas City Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowls with a mediocre receiving corps at best, after trading away Tyreek Hill no less.
Jackson has had a very good career to this point, but if he wants to silence his doubters once and for all, he simply must win a ring, and soon at that.
