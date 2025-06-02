Ravens Offensive Linemen Named Biggest X-Factor
The Baltimore Ravens have had a somewhat quiet and non-extravagant offseason. Their moves were productive, but not flashy. They locked up left tackle Ronnie Stanley on a three-year deal after a tremendous 2024 season, keeping Lamar Jackson's blindside protector under contract for the long-term future. They also signed former All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to give their offense an additional weapon while also creating perhaps the deepest wide receiver room in team history. Baltimore had a terrific draft, as well, adding safety Malaki Starks and edge rusher Mike Green to their defense in the first two rounds.
There were a few losses, however. Cornerback Brandon Stephens signed with the New York Jets after D.J. Reed signed with the Detroit Lions. Malik Harrison signed with the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Their biggest loss, however, could end up being guard Patrick Mekari signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, leaving a hole on the offensive line that will need to be immediately filled with quality play. Because of this, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report says that guard Andrew Vorhees is the biggest x-factor for the Ravens in 2025.
"With Patrick Mekari leaving for the Jaguars, Andrew Vorhees will now become Baltimore’s starting left guard," PFF writes. "After missing all of his rookie season with a torn ACL, the 2023 seventh-round pick played 268 snaps in 2024, earning a 57.2 PFF overall grade. If he’s not up to the task, the Ravens could look to a couple of rookies in third-round pick Emery JonesJr. or seventh-round pick Garrett Dellinger."
Vorhees has to improve substantially in 2025 if he wants to lock up a starting job. He had a 57.2 PFF grade in 2024 and a run block grade of 56.1, which ranked 100th out of 136 qualified players last season.
