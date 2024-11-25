Ravens Officially Lose Star LB vs. Chargers
As expected, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith is officially inactive for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Earlier reports on Monday stated that Smith was unlikely to play in this game, but he was seen working out during pregame warm-ups. Considering Smith hasn't practiced all week after suffering a hamstring injury last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Ravens are typically cautious with said injuries, it's unsurprising to see him sit out.
Still, it's a major loss for the Ravens' defense. Smith, a first-team All-Pro in each of the past two seasons, is not only the team's leading tackler with 110 on the year, but the leader on the defense as he breaks down the pregame huddle and relays play calls. Making up for his absence will take a full group effort from Baltimore.
The other inactives don't come as much of a surprise. Defensive backs Arthur Maulet and Sanoussi Kane were previously ruled out with injuries, while running back Rasheen Ali and center Nick Samac have been inactive throughout most of their rookie season. Outside linebacker Davidd Ojabo is inactive for the fourth time in the past five weeks.
Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is just over an hour away at 8:15 p.m. ET.
