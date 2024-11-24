Ravens Favorites to Land Former Giants QB
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is arguably the best in the league today, but the depth chart behind him leaves something to be desired.
Currently, the only other quarterback on the roster is Josh Johnson, a 38-year-old journeyman who's been a member of 14 different teams, an NFL record. There's also sixth-round rookie Devin Leary, who's currently on the practice squad after a rough preseason showing. Every NFL team would suffer a major blow if their starting quarterback goes down, but the Ravens are especially vulnerable if Jackson can't play.
However, there's now an intriguing chance to add some insurance if they so desire.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Ravens are among the favorites to sign former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who was released earlier this week. The Minnesota Vikings are another favorite, though there are other teams in the running.
Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, unfortunately never lived up to his billing in the Big Apple. In 70 games with New York, the Duke product completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 14,582 yards, 70 touchdowns and 47 interceptions. He also rushed for 2,179 yards and 15 touchdowns, but also fumbled a whopping 50 times.
There was a glimmer of hope for Jones after a breakout 2022 season, when he led the Giants to the NFC Divisional Round and earned a four-year, $160 extension in the offseason. It all went downhill from there, though, as Jones has a 3-13 record as a starter over the past two seasons. Coming off the bye week, the Giants benched him in favor of Tommy DeVito and officially released him on Friday.
Jones reportedly wants to join a playoff contender, and that likely means accepting a backup role. Surprisingly, the Ravens could be a good fit for him in such a role.
While not as athletic as Jackson, Jones is more mobile than many realize. The Ravens' offense is obviously built for a mobile quarterback, and without the pressure of high expectations (not helped by playing in New York), perhaps Jones could build his confidence as a backup to Jackson.
Ironically, Jones is the lone NFC quarterback to beat Jackson head-to-head, leading the Giants to a 24-20 win over the Ravens in 2022. Baltimore travels to face New York again on Dec. 15, so that could be another fun storyline.
