Ravens Accept Challenge of Chargers QB
The Baltimore Ravens defense will have the tall task of trying to slow down the Los Angeles Chargers and their quarterback Justin Herbert.
The former first-round pick has found his stride during Los Angeles' four-game winning streak, as he has thrown for 1,022 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions in that stretch. With Herbert's play and the Chargers offense averaging 28.5 points per game during their win streak, Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr knows his unit has their work cut out for them.
"The [Chargers] are rolling right now," Orr said. "[Justin] Herbert is playing at a high level. You can definitely see from early on in the season to now, he's feeling better, he's feeling healthy, [and] he's feeling more comfortable in the system, so it's definitely a challenge."
For the season, Herbert has thrown for 2,186 yards, 13 touchdowns and one interception.
The Chargers have also been one of the better running teams in football, ranking 11th in rushing yards per game. Los Angeles has run for over 140 yards four times this season.
Los Angeles' running game has gone hand in hand with Herbert's ability to throw the ball. Herbert has thrown for 932 yards on play-action passes, which accounts for nearly 43 percent of his passing yards. Baltimore is allowing 284.5 passing yards per game, which is the most in the league.
Orr noted the challenge that comes with Los Angeles' ability to do everything on offense. He also believes that if the Ravens' defense follows the game plan, they'll be able to slow down a red-hot Chargers offense.
"With the run game, then you have the play-action, and then they just got the drop back," Orr said. "I was laughing, I was breaking it down, I was like, 'They run everything over there in L.A.' It's definitely a challenge; we have to be on Ps and Qs, but I really honestly feel this way. If we do our job, and [if] we read our keys, and [if] we play fundamentally sound, we'll be OK."
The Ravens and Chargers will clash on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium.
