Chargers Star Could Return for Ravens Game
The Baltimore Ravens have faced some fantastic pass rushers this season, and could face another one on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Chargers star edge rusher Khalil Mack, who missed last week's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, will reportedly attempt to play against the Ravens. Mack is officially listed as questionable on the final injury report with a groin injury.
"I'm not practicing for nothing," Mack said, per The Athletic's Daniel Popper.
Reportedly, Mack was very close to playing last week against Cincinnati, with L.A.'s coaches and training staff having to "twist his arm" to keep him off the field. Now with over a week to heal, he seems poised to make his return Monday night.
The No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Mack, 33, is inarguably among the best pass rushers of this era. He has 106 career sacks, tied for 32nd in NFL history. He also has eight Pro Bowl selections, three first-team All-Pro selections, a Defensive Player of the Year award in 2016 and a spot on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.
Last season, Mack was a force of nature once more with 17 sacks, a single-season high for the star edge rusher. This season hasn't been quite as productive with 4.5 sacks in nine games, but he's absolutely still capable of taking over a game.
The Ravens are also ailing along the offensive line as center Tyler Linderbaum is questionable with a back injury. Linderbaum and Mack obviously wouldn't match up much due to positional differences, but the former's absence would still make a big difference up front. Even if he plays, though, the Ravens will have their hands full with Mack.
Mack has three sacks in four career games against the Ravens, two of them coming almost exactly a year ago in Baltimore's 20-10 road victory over Los Angeles.
