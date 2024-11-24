Report: Ravens Nearly Traded for All-Pro Defender
The Baltimore Ravens made some big moves prior to the Nov. 5 trade deadline, bringing in wide receiver Dionate Johnson from the Carolina Panthers and cornerback Tre'Davious White from the Los Angeles Rams. Apparently, though, there was another, potentially even bigger (both literally and figuratively) deal in the works.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Ravens were close to acquiring Miami Dolphins Dolphins defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who previously played for Baltimore from 2020-2022. At the 11th hour, though, the Dolphins began having second thoughts.
"Yet as the deal got closer, sources say, the Dolphins resisted," Rapoport wrote. "At various points over a hectic two days before the deadline, sources involved believed a deal was getting done and Campbell would return to Baltimore. That is until Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel stepped in. Sources say McDaniel stopped the deal, believing that Campbell was too valuable to lose. McDaniel told Campbell this to his face in a meeting.
"McDaniel couldn't get behind dealing one of their team leaders and defensive stalwarts, even if it would clear some money and bring back a 2026 fifth-rounder for a team that was then 2-6 and without a lot of hope for a turnaround. McDaniel valued the leadership and kept the faith in his team."
So far at least, McDaniel's decision seems to be paying off. The Dolphins have rattled off two-straight wins since the trade deadline, and with a relatively manageable schedule the rest of the way, In one of those wins, a 23-15 road victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 11, Campbell played a huge role with two passes defended and a sack in a strong defensive effort.
"For us to go where we want to go," Campbell said after the game."We've got to keep fighting and believe."
For the Ravens, this story likely sounds very familiar. Last year, they reportedly tried to trade for star running back Derrick Henry before the Tennessee Titans nixed the deal. Of course, Henry would sign with the Ravens this offseason and is currently dominating in the backfield, but one can't help but wonder how different things would've been if they landed him last season.
Campell would've been a great boost for a defense that has struggled to get after the quarterback at times, but unfortunately, a reunion in Baltimore just wasn't meant to be.
