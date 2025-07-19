Ravens Veteran Could Have Career Resurgence
The Baltimore Ravens already have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, but some believe it could be even stronger this season thanks to a comeback by one of their veterans.
Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports believes Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell could have a resurgence in 2025 following a frustrating start to his NFL career.
"Truth is, this is now a third-year pro within Baltimore's dynamic run offense. Of course, said ground-game brilliance is anchored by Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, but Mitchell has the juice to rebound as the ideal lightning complement to Henry's thunder," Trapasso writes. "Yes, veteran Justice Hill stands in Mitchell's way as the primary backup to Henry. I expect Mitchell to emerge as the more consistent big-play option when Henry takes his rare breathers."
Mitchell certainly has the capability to rebound this season. He is still only 23 and has already shown flashes of how good he can be at the next level.
As a rookie in 2023, Mitchell averaged 8.4 yards per carry before tearing his ACL in a Week 15 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Staying healthy has been Mitchell's problem. After making the Ravens' initial 53-man roster, he was placed on injured reserve just two days later. Then his ACL injury kept him sidelined for much of the 2024 season as well.
However, Mitchell seems to finally be healthy now a year and a half removed from the injury and was reportedly one of Baltimore's standout players during OTAs this summer.
"I feel like I'm back better than when I first got here," Mitchell said. "It's going to be a movie for sure."
If Mitchell can return as the same player he was before his injury and stay healthy, the Ravens offense will be even more formidable, and Mitchell may just put his name in the NFL Comeback Player of the Year conversation.
