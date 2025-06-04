Ravens Open to Extending Rising Pass Rusher
Odafe Oweh is far from the only Baltimore Ravens edge rusher facing questions about his future, but his situation is perhaps the most intriguing.
Oweh, a 2021 first-round pick out of Penn State, didn't have the best start to his career, recording just 13 sacks over his first three seasons. He broke out in a big way in 2024, however, recording 10 sacks to finish second on the team behind Kyle Van Noy with 12.5.
The 26-year-old is set to play the 2025 season on his fifth-year option, which will give him a huge raise over what he's made previously. However, his future beyond that remains clouded in mystery.
According to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, though, the Ravens have interest in an extension, even if nothing is imminent at this point.
"The Ravens appear to be open to extending Oweh, but there’s been no indication the two sides have created any traction toward a long-term deal," Zrebiec wrote.
The main obstacle standing in the way of an extension is, as always, the salary cap. Baltimore currently has just over $19 million in projected cap space for 2026, but they still have a lot of work to do to fill out a full roster. Additionally, that's before players such as center Tyler Linderbaum, safety Kyle Hamilton and quarterback Lamar Jackson likely receive massive extensions.
If Oweh has another season with double-digit sacks, he may price himself out of Baltimore, following in the footsteps of Za'Darius Smith, Pernell McPhee and others before him.
Based on the way he's performing at OTAs, that seems like a very distinct possibility.
“I’m just really happy with Odafe right now, in terms of what he’s done in the last three months,” head coach Harbaugh said. “He looks good. He’s put on 12 or 15 pounds of muscle. He’s worked really hard. He’s just very determined to be really great.”
