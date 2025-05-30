Pass-Rush Deemed Ravens' Make or Break Factor
Few teams will be held to as high of a standard as the Baltimore Ravens have to look forward to in the fall of 2025.
The perennial Super Bowl contenders couldn't get the job done last season when the ultimately fell to their burgeoning AFC rival Buffalo Bills in last year's playoffs, and another year of falling short has everyone analyzing just how realistic Lamar Jackson's shot at finally capturing that elusive championship ring looks entering another campaign.
They spent the offseason consolidating their core and building along the margins with a hefty draft haul, and PFF pointed out the historic run game they have at their disposal in determining every NFL team's biggest strengths and weaknesses now that we're within 100 days of the season starting.
Lamar Jackson and his assortment of offensive weapons will keep drawing eyes as one of the most entertaining scoring units in the league, but the team's lack of pass-rush juice was named as their biggest weakness now that the majority of the offseason buzz has fizzled out.
Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh have heard their names come up repeatedly in recent weeks in Baltimore's attempts to feed all of their hungry contract extension candidates, with Van Noy and Oweh each looking like potential odd men out.
They helped the Ravens put together the 21st ranked pressure rate in 2024 at 33%, according to the article, but neither the veteran Van Noy nor the ascending Oweh put up elite pass-rush grades during Baltimore's inconsistent season on defense.
They're both back for another season (with Oweh looking a lot more muscular than anyone remembers), while second-round rookie Mike Green looks to make an impact along the edge with his stellar collegiate sack numbers. With any luck, they'll do just enough to keep Baltimore's pass-rush competitive while the offense gives them time to breathe.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!