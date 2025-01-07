Ravens Open Return Window for Special Teams Star
The Baltimore Ravens will open the 21-day practice window for wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harty on Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Harty, 27, signed with his hometown Ravens this offseason, but his first season in purple and black has sadly been full of challenges. In addition to missing much of the offseason due to personal matters, the sixth-year veteran has been out since Week 6 due to a knee injury. Head coach John Harbaugh said at the time that Harty's injury wasn't season-ending, but he's been out longer than many expected.
In the five games Harty did play, he returned eight punts for 85 yards (10.6 yards per attempt) and four kickoffs for 98 yards (24.5 yards per attempt). He also appeared on six offensive snaps, but was not targeted once.
During Harty's injury, the Ravens have had several players return punts and kicks. Tylan Wallace handled punt returns for a while, but more recently, newcomers Desmond King and Steven Sims have begun handling them as well. Meanwhile, running backs Justice Hill, Keaton Mitchell and Rasheen Ali have handled kickoffs, as well as Chris Collier and John Kelly before their releases.
Harty got his start in the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints in 2019, though he was known as Deonte Harris then as he changed his last name to honor his stepfather in December of 2021. In his rookie season, he earned All-Pro honors as a return man after recording a league-high 338 yards and one touchdown on punt returns.
Harty then signed with the Buffalo Bills last offseason, and enjoyed another strong year as a returner. The highlight of his season came in Week 18, when he returned a punt 96 yards to help the Bills beat the Miami Dolphins and clinch the AFC East.
Baltimore's first injury report of the week should shed light on his status for Saturday's Wild Card Round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
