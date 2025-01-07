Bears Request Interview With Ravens OC
Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken was a hot head-coaching candidate last offseason, interviewing with both the Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers before ultimately remaining in Charm City.
This offseason is already shaping up to be a similar story, though the ending has yet to be written.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Chicago Bears have put in a request to interview Monken for their head-coaching vacancy. Monken hails from Wheaton, Illinois, which is just under 30 miles away from Chicago, so if he were to land the job, it'd be a homecoming of sorts for the veteran coach.
Monken, 58, has done wonders in his two seasons in Baltimore. Last season, he elevated an offense that ranked 19th in scoring and 16th in total yards in 2022 to fourth in scoring and sixth in total yards in 2023. This year's offense was even better, as the Ravens ranked third in scoring, first in total yards, first in rushing yards and seventh in passing yards. Baltimore finished the regular season with the third-most yards in NFL history (7,224), trailing only the 2011 New Orleans Saints (7,474) and 2013 Denver Broncos (7,317).
The most impressive part of Monken's tenure has been his work with star quarterback Lamar Jackson. Yes, Jackson was already an exceptional player before Monken's arrival, but he won MVP in his first season working with Monken and could do so again in Year 2. From deploying a more-balanced offense to scheming up ways to best protect Jackson, Monken has helped the superstar quarterback become his best self.
Considering the Bears have a young franchise quarterback in Caleb Williams, who took a league-high 68 sacks this season, Monken's status as an offensive guru makes him an attractive target.
Before joining the Ravens, Monken previously worked as the offensive coordinator for both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016-18) and Cleveland Browns (2019). He was also the offensive coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2020-22, helping them win back-to-back national championships.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!