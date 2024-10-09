Ravens Out on Davante Adams Trade
Since the report came out that Davante Adams wanted to be traded by the Las Vegas Raiders, the Baltimore Ravens have been mentioned quite a few times as a potential trade destination.
Many have speculated that the Ravens could look to add another playmaker at wide receiver before the November 5th NFL trade deadline. That being said, it doesn't sound like Adams will end up being that player if they do make a move for a wideout.
According to Tashan Reed of The Athletic, Baltimore is among the teams who are already out on a trade for Adams.
The others who are out are the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington Commanders.
Reed also revealed the teams who are still in on the trade discussions. He reports that the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Buffalo Bills are still pursuing the veteran superstar.
Adams would have been a lethal threat in the Ravens' offense. Lamar Jackson would have had the best wide receiver he has ever played with.
Despite those things being true facts, Adams is going to be an expensive player to acquire. He also isn't getting any younger. At 31 years old, spending big to acquire him just doesn't make sense for Baltimore.
So far this season in three games with the Raiders, Adams has caught 18 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown. He's still one of the best wide receivers in the game.
At this point in time, most believe that Adams will end up being moved to the Jets or Saints. He would love to reunite with Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr is one of his best friends. Those two teams remain the favorites to end up landing him.
It will be interesting to see what ends up happening before the trade deadline. Due to all of the drama that Adams and Las Vegas have had, it seems like an end is near. With how public this has gotten, it would be a major surprise to see the Raiders end up keeping him.
Unfortunately, for those who were hoping that Baltimore would pull off a deal for Adams, that ship seems to have sailed.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!