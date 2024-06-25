Ravens Lineman Explains Decision To Stay With Team
Ronnie Stanley has been a key part of the Baltimore Ravens' offensive line since the team drafted him sixth overall in 2016, but his time in Charm City nearly came to an end this offseason.
With the Ravens up against the salary cap and needing to make room, designating Stanley as a post-June 1 cut could've saved them $15 million. Instead, the Ravens reworked Stanley's contract to reduce his cap hit for the final year, but also keep him in the fold for his ninth season in Baltimore.
For Stanley, who has battled through numerous injuries over the past few years and even admitted himself that last season wasn't up to his standards, a chance to come back and make things right was exactly what he wanted.
"I just wouldn’t have personally felt good about leaving Baltimore on that note. I want to play here my whole career, but even if I’m saying I’ll play one more year for a lot less, it’s because, if this is my last year, I want to go out on a high note," Stanley told Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. "I want to play at the level that I know I can play at. The time that I missed, it would be something that I would have regretted. It would be something that I would think about when I’m older."
With all the injuries Stanley has dealt with recently, it would've been very easy to call it quits and move on. Back-to-back season-ending ankle injuries in 2020 and 2021, as well as multiple smaller injuries since then, take a heavy toll on the body. However, the 30-year-old remains just as committed to the game as always.
"No, 100 percent, I want to keep playing. There’s no doubt in my mind. For personal reasons, I view it as a (key) year. I want to personally refuse to have a year like last year. But there could be three more years on my deal and I’d still feel the same. It’s not because it’s the last year on my deal. It’s more because as a competitor, I don’t like not playing to my capability."
The Ravens already lost three starting offensive linemen this offseason in left guard John Simpson, right guard Kevin Zeitler and right tackle Morgan Moses. Keeping Stanley around brings some much-needed stability up front, even more so if he can returrn to his past form.
