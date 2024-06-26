Who's On Ravens' Mount Rushmore?
The question of the greatest player in franchise history is tough for any team, especially for one blessed with as many great players as the Baltimore Ravens.
So, how about a "Mount Rushmore" of sorts? NFL Throwback attempted to do just that, assembling a list of the four greatest players in each team's history. Interestingly, Baltimore's group includes Ray Lewis, Jonathan Ogden, Ed Reed and Lamar Jackson.
Of course, no one is going to argue about Lewis being front and center on the Ravens' list of greats. The Hall of Fame linebacker spent his entire 17-year career in Baltimore, earning 13 Pro Bowl selections, two Defensive Player of the Year awards and being named MVP of Super Bowl XXXV. Lewis was the Ravens' second draft pick after moving to Baltimore, and is still the most iconic player to wear purple and black.
Ogden, the Ravens' first pick in Baltimore, is also worthy of being among the greats. The longtime offensive tackle was a Pro Bowl selection every year for the final 11 seasons of his 12-year career, and by extension, one of the best linemen of his era.
Reed was another pillar of the Ravens' stingy defense throughout the 2000s and early 2010s, along with Lewis and others. The star safety spent 11 years in Baltimore, racking up nine Pro Bowl appearances and a Defensive Player of the Year award in 2004. He also holds the all-time NFL record for interception return yards (1,590) and longest interception return (107 yards).
Finally, Jackson is the current face of the Ravens and already a two-time MVP at just 27. He is arguably the most electric dual-threat quarterback the league has ever seen, even setting the single-season record for most rushing yards by a QB with 1,206 in 2019, his first MVP season. It's always contentious when a current player makes a list like this, but Jackson's pace suggests he will be one of the greatest Ravens ever when all is said and done.
As for honorable mentions, NFL Throwback listed linebacker Terrell Suggs, quarterback Joe Flacco, kicker Justin Tucker, guard Marshal Yanda and running back Jamal Lewis. Frankly, most of those players have an argument to make the list proper, which just goes to show how blessed the Ravens have been throughout their history.
