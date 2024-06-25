Ravens Linked To Former All-Pro CB
It's been a relatively quiet offseason for the Baltimore Ravens, but there may still be time to make another big addition.
Yes, even this late into the offseason, there are numerous big-name players still looking for new homes. One of said players is former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore, a two-time All-Pro selection and the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year. Gilmore, 33, is definitely in the latter stages of his career, but can still play at a high level.
With the Ravens having some questions in the secondary, Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team believes Baltimore could be a suitor for Gilmore's services.
"The Baltimore Ravens have never been shy about giving aging veterans one more shot to compete. It worked out incredibly well with Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy last season," Mosher writes. "The Ravens selected Nate Wiggins in Round 1 this year, but they might not want to rush their rookie cornerback on the field any earlier than needed.
"Gilmore would be a fantastic fit opposite of Marlon Humphrey, who has struggled to stay healthy in the previous few seasons. With the Ravens trying to catch the Chiefs in the AFC, this is the type of move that could help them get over the hump."
Of course, the Ravens shouldn't expect to get the same Gilmore who locked down opposing receivers half a decade ago, as age has taken its toll. Last season, his first possibly only with the Cowboys, he allowed 53 completions for 659 yards, four touchdowns and a passer rating of 82.7, his highest in years. He'll also be 34 in September, and cornerback is a position dominated by younger players, perhaps more than any other in football.
Still, Gilmore has some strong points in his favor. He was still more than serviceable last year in Dallas, but perhaps more importantly is his wealth of experience. Baltimore has two rookie corners in Wiggins and fourth-round pick T.J. Tampa, and having a former Defensive Player of the Year to learn from could be great for their long-term development.
Gilmore likely wouldn't break the bank, so it's possible the Ravens could pick him up with little struggles if they want to.
