Ravens Owner Ranked Among NFL's Best
There are countless factors that go into building a successful NFL team, and it all starts at the very top of the totem pole. Luckily, the Baltimore Ravens are well off in that regard.
Since Steve Bisciotti purchased a majority stake in the team in 2004, the Ravens have consistently been one of the better teams in the NFL. Under his guidance, they've made 12 playoff appearances, won six AFC North titles and won Super Bowl 47, the crown jewel of his tenure.
Bisciotti has a great reputation around the league, so much so that in a recent NFL Trade Rumors ranking of league owners based on team success, he earned an outstanding No. 3 ranking. The only owners ranked above him were Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots and Clark Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs.
"Bisciotti purchased a minority stake in the Ravens in 2000, with the NFL later approving his majority purchase in 2004," NFLTR's Ethan Woodie writes. "He immediately began work on overhauling Baltimore’s facilities and has invested a considerable amount of money into his franchise.
"Bisciotti surprised many by hiring longtime Eagles ST coordinator John Harbaugh as head coach in 2007, but Harbaugh has since won a Super Bowl and is considered one of the league’s top coaches. The Ravens are widely considered one of the best-run teams in football."
The 64-year-old tends to stay out of the public eye, but for an owner, that's exactly what fans want. If an owner is often in the public eye, it's for bad reasons more often than not. Just look at Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, who took last place on this ranking and is reviled by his fanbase for his constant meddling.
As long as Bisciotti continues to run a tight ship, the Ravens should be in good hands for the foreseeable future.
