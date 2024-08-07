Ravens Crack Top Three in Preseason Power Rankings
The Baltimore Ravens were a game away from reaching the Super Bowl last season and appear primed to make another deep playoff run in 2024.
With Baltimore coming off a season in which it was the No. 1 seed in the AFC and adding former All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, it ranked third in NFL.com's power rankings. The Ravens only trail the San Francisco 49ers (No. 2) and reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs (No. 1).
Adding Henry to the backfield alongside two-time and reigning MVP Lamar Jackson gives Baltimore one of the most potent quarterback-running back tandems in the league. But while the addition of Henry to a team that led the league in rushing yards last season may seem like Baltimore bolstered a strength, questions on the offensive line give plenty of reason for pause.
The Ravens have to replace three of their five starters on the offensive line from last season. Starting left guard John Simpson signed with the New York Jets and right tackle Morgan Moses joined him after Baltimore traded him to the Big Apple. Kevin Zeitler, who started 47 games at guard for the Ravens across the last three seasons, signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions this offseason.
Baltimore only returns former All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who has struggled mightily with injuries since 2020, and center Tyler Linderbaum has missed practices due to a soft tissue injury.
"There are three OL jobs open right now, and here is who they could come down to: a second-year player with zero snaps coming off of a major injury (Andrew Vorhees) a converted tackle at guard (Daniel Faalele) and a rookie (Roger Rosengarten) at right tackle," NFL.com writes. "I'm not doubting Jackson's magic or the Ravens' ability to whip this line into sustainable shape, but it's still a concern until it's not."
Things may click right away for Baltimore on the offensive line, but it's far from a sure thing. The Ravens' hopes of remaining atop the AFC North and the conference for a second-straight regular season and potentially reaching the Super Bowl will largely be due to the offensive line's ability to excel and gel in their first season together.
Baltimore also has key players it has to replace on defense with the departures of pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, linebacker Patrick Queen and safety Geno Stone, who led the league in interceptions last season. Former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald leaving to become the Seattle Seahawks head coach is also a pivotal loss after he led a unit that allowed the fewest points per game and had the most sacks in the league last season.
The ability to draft, develop and replace players is what separates the great organizations from those that are constantly rebuilding. Baltimore's ability to do that again this season will be put to the test if they're going to remain among the NFL's elite.
Baltimore begins its preseason schedule on Friday when it hosts the Philadelphia Eagles at 7:30 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium.
